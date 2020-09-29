Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ODOT and semi-truck collide on interstate 5

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
ODOT and semi-truck collide on interstate 5
ODOT and semi-truck collide on interstate 5

24th.

I'm chris lueneburg.

And i'm jaimie hays.

We begin this morning with kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts who is live from interstate five near sprague road where one soutbound lane is closed right now.

Jacob what can you tell us?

A semi-truck crashed into an odot truck last night near milepost 197 on interstate 5.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Odot was already on scene trying to repair a hole that opened up.

No one was injured in the crash.

But one lane of the interstate was shut down.

Live in eugene, jr, kezi 9




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bright Meteoroid Caught on Dashcam [Video]

Bright Meteoroid Caught on Dashcam

Occurred on September 30, 2020 / Bedford, Pennsylvania, USAInfo from Licensor: This was recorded on my GARMIN DASHCAM MINI. This video was taken from my DashCam in Pennsylvania on interstate 76..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30Published
Stuck Driver Rants About Truck Drivers [Video]

Stuck Driver Rants About Truck Drivers

Occurred on September 18, 2020 / Ohio, USA Info from Licensor: "So I was driving down interstate 80 headed towards Youngstown, Ohio. When I got stuck behind these two truck drivers. And like I said..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published