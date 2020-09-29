ODOT and semi-truck collide on interstate 5
24th.
I'm chris lueneburg.
And i'm jaimie hays.
We begin this morning with kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts who is live from interstate five near sprague road where one soutbound lane is closed right now.
Jacob what can you tell us?
A semi-truck crashed into an odot truck last night near milepost 197 on interstate 5.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
Odot was already on scene trying to repair a hole that opened up.
No one was injured in the crash.
But one lane of the interstate was shut down.
Live in eugene, jr, kezi 9