Auditor General Says Canada Lost At Least $247 Million in 2019 In Sales Tax Revenue Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 05:00s - Published 1 day ago Auditor General Says Canada Lost At Least $247 Million in 2019 In Sales Tax Revenue Auditor General Karen Hogan updated the House public accounts committee about approximately $247 million in lost potential tax revenue in 2019 due to an outdated tax system that hasn't adapted to e-commerce. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like