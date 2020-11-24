UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News

The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress; The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in the state on Wednesday as it braces for the cross over of Cyclone Nivar late in the evening on November 25; Days after approaching the Union Law Ministry for the proposed law against 'love jihad', the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet cleared the 'Love jihad' ordinance.

