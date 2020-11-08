US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"
US Presidential transition: " John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"
US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.
Joe Biden names his foreign policy team WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary..
Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government.
President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change.
Kerry will serve on the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 21 hours ago
Biden begins planning for his presidency U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential..