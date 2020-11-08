Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 06:18s - Published
US Presidential transition: 'John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities'

US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"

US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Kerry John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Joe Biden names his foreign policy team

 WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed [Video]

Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden begins planning for his presidency [Video]

Biden begins planning for his presidency

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published