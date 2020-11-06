Alabama Vaccine

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

This morning - the alabama department of public health says we're just weeks away from phase one of its plan to distribute covid-19 vaccines.

The state health officer says the plan will be finalized and ready to implement by december 7th - which could be just days before the f-d-a approves the first vaccine.

This morning we know representatives from the c-d-c were in alabama last week to help the state finalize its vaccine distribution plan.

But - we do know there are still some details the state is working on.

State health officer doctor scott harris said they're currently trying to recruit health care workers to administer the vaccine.

He said that they're looking at options for pharmacies and even dental officers to operate as places where people can be vaccinated.

He said that having more locations available will make it easier for the state to get vaccines to vulnerable populations in rural areas - where there may not be as many hospitals.

In the first phase of the vaccine distribution - they'll go to front-line health care workers and those who are at the highest risk of complications from the virus.

Doctor harris said he's confident the vaccines will be effective at protecting them from the virus.

Dr. scott harris, state health officer "we're hearing that all 3 of the products so far have 90 percent or more effectiveness, astrazeneca at least in 1 of its dosing regimens has about 90 percent effectiveness, the hire the effectiveness the fewer the number you have to reach, but i think our goal is that we are protecting all the people who are the most vulnerable."

Doctor harris said the first batch of vaccines will be distributed to states based on population.

Alabama is expecting to get more than 100-thousand in the inital shipment.

