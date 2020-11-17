Scottish First Minister urges caution over Christmas

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged the public to remaincautious over the festive period, with plans to allow families to reunite overChristmas to be thrashed out during a Cobra meeting.



A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970