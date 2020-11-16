Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner reveals the secret behind her 'sparkling smile'

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kylie Jenner reveals the secret behind her 'sparkling smile'

Kylie Jenner reveals the secret behind her 'sparkling smile'

Kylie Jenner has revealed the one product that gives her a "sparkling smile" with her 201 million followers.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie and Stormi baking Grinch cupcakes is so sweet [Video]

Kylie and Stormi baking Grinch cupcakes is so sweet

You won’t believe how cute Stormi is when baking Grinch cupcakes

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:55Published
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Trending on Twitter Just For Being Cute [Video]

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Trending on Twitter Just For Being Cute

The two-year-old is once again giving everyone baby fever.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Holiday Plans With Stormi Revealed [Video]

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Holiday Plans With Stormi Revealed

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Holiday Plans With Stormi Revealed

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:03Published