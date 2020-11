'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows AmazeLab - Duration: 01:12s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:12s - Published 'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows Wave-shaped features in the rock, nearly identical to those left behind by melting ice on Earth, point to raging flash floods in the Red Planet’s Gale Crater. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like