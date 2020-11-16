Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration officially authorized President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition process.

Biden will now be able to access millions of dollars in federal funds and other resources that had since been delayed for weeks.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy informed Biden of the approved transition process in a letter on Monday.

She denied that her delay was due to any pressure from the White House, saying she came to her decision “independently.”.

I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision … my decision was not made out of fear or favoritism.

, Emily Murphy, via 'NYT'.

That same day, Trump thanked Murphy on Twitter for her “steadfast dedication and loyalty,” saying he had directed her to begin “initial protocols.”.

In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same, Donald Trump, via Twitter.

Hours later, Trump sent out another message saying he would “never concede” to fake ballots and that Murphy’s actions were just “preliminarily work with the Dems.” .

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?

, Donald Trump, via Twitter