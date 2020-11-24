Video Credit: KHSL - Published 10 minutes ago

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Nov.

What you need to know: Nov. 24

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

One of the most senior and powerful democratic members of -is down.

California senator dianne feinstein says..

She will not remain chair of the senate judiciary committee in the next congress.

Feinstein has recently faced public criticism for bipartisan outreach and her handling of supreme court hearings for the confirmation of supreeme court justice amy coney barret.

### police move into day two of the hunt for a killer who shot and killed gridley police say someone shot and killed 37 year old "william tull" of gridley.

His body - discovered near washington and laurel streets sunday night.

He had been shot several times.

Action news now is working to learn if investigators have any leads on a motive or a suspect this morning - a change in instruction for one high school.

After an on campus infection... we are working to learn if that infection is a student or staff member but... today and tomorrow durham high school students are set in virtual learning.

The district superintended says office workers with direct contact to the infected student have been directed to self-isolate.### happening today- a local martial arts center is set to distribute meals to families in need..

Azad's martial arts center in chico - is known for teaching self defense... and giving back.

This is footage of last' year's event.

This year - volunteer drivers will help to distribute meals to pre- selected families.

The distribution kicks off at 5:00pm.

Students at the center raised all the funds necessary to create the thanksgiving dinner gift baskets.

### happening today - the salvation army and north valley catholic services are helping those in need of some hot meals this thanksgiving.

The event will be here at the salvation army community center on 5-6-7 east 16th street.

It all starts at 1 o clock this afternoon.

More than 600 families will receive a food box as well as gift cards today from 1 pm to 3 pm.

If you missed the deadline to sign up for a meal... the salvation army also hands out meals weekly beyond thanksgiving.

This morning..

A greenlight for the biden transition team.

The general services administration thursday authorizing resources and security access.

And while president trump said for the first time he'll direct federal employees to comply president trump said he would never concede.

Biden is set to pick out more cabinet members today..

With emergency vaccine authorizations approaching... the food and drug administration has asked advisory members to reserve december 17th and 18th for meetings.

A source says those meetings are to discuss moderna's (muh- derna) vaccine candidate.

The f-d-a consults with its vaccines and biological products advisory committee before allowing any vaccine to go to market.

## you're