CCSD food distribution sites to give out food for holiday weekend
It's the last day of school for Clark County School District students before Thanksgiving break, which means meal distribution sites will be closed starting tomorrow.
Today, all sites will provide three breakfasts and three lunches per child to get them through the rest of the week.
