Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CCSD food distribution sites to give out food for holiday weekend

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published
CCSD food distribution sites to give out food for holiday weekend

CCSD food distribution sites to give out food for holiday weekend

It's the last day of school for Clark County School District students before Thanksgiving break, which means meal distribution sites will be closed starting tomorrow.

Today, all sites will provide three breakfasts and three lunches per child to get them through the rest of the week.

TOMORROW.SO TODAY -- ALL SITES WILL BEPROVIDING THREE BREAKFASTS ANDTHREE LUNCHES PER CHILD -- TOGET THEM THROUGH THE REST OFTHE WEEK.A LAS VEGAS WOMAN RECOGNIZEDFOR HER EFFORTS IN THE EARLYDAYS OF THE PANDEMIC - IS NOW




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Appreciative and Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami [Video]

Appreciative and Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unusually high demand for food. With so many people out of work, long lines around food distribution sites are always long including free Thanksgiving turkey..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published
CCSD gives out more food at distribution sites [Video]

CCSD gives out more food at distribution sites

All school district food distribution sites will be giving more meals to students on Fridays to make sure they have food for the weekend. Starting on October 9, families will be given 3 breakfasts and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published