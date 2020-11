Narz checks out the PS5 and Xbox Series S and interviews some of the best talent in the fighting game scene Video Credit: The Power Up x Complex - Duration: 01:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Narz checks out the PS5 and Xbox Series S and interviews some of the best talent in the fighting game scene We talk to Capcom Cup World Champion MenaRD, pro League of Legends player Aphromoo, and check out both next gen consoles on this episode of The Power Up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend