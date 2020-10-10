lady golden eagles win first game 1 Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago lady golden eagles win first game 1 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lathrop we will start in the first quarter here 523 golden eagles are up but it's late Caitlin Morgan who drives to the basket tied the game up at 5 but then the golden eagles will respond with the me by the nothing run hear some good ball movement golden eagles knocked down to three LeBlanc back with the ball and it's Shamu to not sit down from the free throw line the blonde leads 10 to 5 after 1 to the second quarter here come the mules Morgan hits a baseline shot makes the 3 point game 10/2 7 in the golden eagles are able to extend their lead at the half and go on to win big 5231 and open up the season with the big win





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources lady golden eagles win first game



lady golden eagles win first game Credit: KQTV Published 10 minutes ago Southern Miss-Florida Atlantic game postponed due to FAU’s issues COVID-19 protocols



The Southern Miss Florida Atlantic football game was originally in question, pending the track of Hurricane Delta, but as it turns out, the coronavirus is going to cost the Golden Eagles their first.. Credit: WXXV Published on October 10, 2020

