lady golden eagles win first game 1
Lathrop we will start in the first quarter here 523 golden eagles are up but it's late Caitlin Morgan who drives to the basket tied the game up at 5 but then the golden eagles will respond with the me by the nothing run hear some good ball movement golden eagles knocked down to three LeBlanc back with the ball and it's Shamu to not sit down from the free throw line the blonde leads 10 to 5 after 1 to the second quarter here come the mules Morgan hits a baseline shot makes the 3 point game 10/2 7 in the golden eagles are able to extend their lead at the half and go on to win big 5231 and open up the season with the big win