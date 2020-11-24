Both sides claim gains in Ethiopia war, Tigrayans accused of massacre

Ethiopia offers reward for information on fugitive Tigrayan leaders
First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s TigraySeven aid trucks deliver medicines, medical equipment and relief supplies to people in Tigrayan capital more than a month after fighting began.
Ethiopia says killed or captured Tigrayan leadersEthiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebel northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers. Edward Baran reports.
Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in EthiopiaMany of the families fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been separated in the exodus.