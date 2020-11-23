Ken Jennings to Be Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host Following Death of Alex Trebek

Ken Jennings to Be Interim 'Jeopardy!'

Host Following Death of Alex Trebek.

Trebek died on Nov.

8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

'Jeopardy!'

Producers have decided to keep the show going in Trebek's honor with a series of interim hosts until a permanent host is found.

On Monday, it was announced that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show's title of "Greatest of All Time," will be the first host.

By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers, Mike Richards, 'Jeopardy!'

Executive producer, via statement.

Jennings' episodes will begin airing on Jan.

11