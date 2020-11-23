Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ken Jennings to Be Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host Following Death of Alex Trebek

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ken Jennings to Be Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host Following Death of Alex Trebek

Ken Jennings to Be Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host Following Death of Alex Trebek

Ken Jennings to Be Interim 'Jeopardy!'

Host Following Death of Alex Trebek.

Trebek died on Nov.

8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

'Jeopardy!'

Producers have decided to keep the show going in Trebek's honor with a series of interim hosts until a permanent host is found.

On Monday, it was announced that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show's title of "Greatest of All Time," will be the first host.

By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers, Mike Richards, 'Jeopardy!'

Executive producer, via statement.

Jennings' episodes will begin airing on Jan.

11


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ken Jennings named interim "Jeopardy!" host

Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first of multiple interim hosts of the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNPRAceShowbizTMZ.com


"Jeopardy!" will resume production with Ken Jennings as the first interim host

The game show said it will have a "series" of interim hosts before announcing a permanent replacement...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmax


Ken Jennings to Guest Host First New 'Jeopardy!' Episodes After Death of Alex Trebek

Weeks after the passing of legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, Sony Pictures Television has...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizTMZ.com



Related videos from verified sources

Ken Jennings to temporarily replace Alex Trebek [Video]

Ken Jennings to temporarily replace Alex Trebek

Jeopardy has a new host - for now. Ken Jennings will temporarily replace Alex Trebek who died earlier this month.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek [Video]

'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek

(CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime. announced..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
'Jeopardy!' Plans To Begin Production With New Hosts [Video]

'Jeopardy!' Plans To Begin Production With New Hosts

When Jeopardy! returns to production, there will be several guest hosts starting with Ken Jennings.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published