|
|
|
Pope Francis meets with NBA players
Pope Francis meets with NBA players
Pope Francis met with NBA players to discuss the group's efforts in addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch VideoPope Francis welcomed five NBA players to the Vatican on Monday.
ESPN reported the...
Newsy - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •SBS
|
Pope Francis is hosting five NBA players and union president Michele Roberts on Monday, according to...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy •HNGN •Newsday •CBC.ca •ESPN
|
While rap veterans Ice Cube and Killer Mike have taken steps to meet with politicians to discuss...
SOHH - Published
Also reported by •ESPN
|
Related videos from verified sources
|