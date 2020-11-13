Global  
 

Pope Francis meets with NBA players

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Pope Francis meets with NBA players

Pope Francis meets with NBA players

Pope Francis met with NBA players to discuss the group's efforts in addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.


