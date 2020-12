Chance The Rapper's Charity 'Social Works' Giving Out Free Turkeys On South Side Tuesday Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 weeks ago Chance The Rapper's Charity 'Social Works' Giving Out Free Turkeys On South Side Tuesday The giveaway started in the morning at the Progressive Baptist Church with 250 turkeys. 0

