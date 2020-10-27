Owaisi hits back at Telangana BJP Prez over latter's 'surgical strike in old Hyderabad' remark

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad. Owaisi said that if he had indeed allowed Rohinya Muslims into Hyderabad and around 30,000 of them have found their way into the voter list, what was Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Owaisi said that the BJP had run out of ideas and hence was frustrated ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. On Monday, BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had said that every vote for the AIMIM is a vote against the country. ‘He speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for,’ Surya had said. The BJP MP's attack CAME ahead of the GHMC polls which are seen as a triangular contest between the AIMIM, TRS and BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.
"If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed? If BJP is honest, it should show 1,000 such names by tomorrow evening," Owaisi.
As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. ‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said. So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law? Watch this video to find out.
Ahead of local body elections in Hyderabad, BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya said that in Telangana's definition of democracy has changed, it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family' "Voting for BJP is voting for an idea. Democracy is a system of the people, for the people and by the people. In Telangana, the definition has changed, here it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family'. Only BJP can give an alternative," said Surya in Hyderabad.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.