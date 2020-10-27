Global  
 

Owaisi hits back at Telangana BJP Prez over latter's 'surgical strike in old Hyderabad' remark

Owaisi hits back at Telangana BJP Prez over latter's 'surgical strike in old Hyderabad' remark

Owaisi hits back at Telangana BJP Prez over latter's 'surgical strike in old Hyderabad' remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 24 hit back at Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on his remark, saying, "We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Owaisi said, "BJP leader said that if they win elections (GHMC) then they'll do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there.

All those living here are citizens of India.

I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?" Earlier, Telangana BJP Pres said, "TRS and AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas.

We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls."


GHMC elections: Hyderabad civic body elections on December 1, results on 4th

 BJP has accused the State Election Commission of being a "puppet" of the government to decide on a date convenient for the TRS.
DNA

