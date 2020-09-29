JandK govt upgrading education infrastructure in Anantnag

In a bid to make education system stronger in Jammu and Kashmir, UT administration has started upgrading the educational infrastructure at Government Degree College Bijbehara of Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Construction of 11 additional classroom blocks and two common halls are at full swing.

The construction work on the ground floor of the block has been completed and shuttering for laying of floor slab on 1st floor is underway.

The project work is being executed by PWD RandB department at a cost of Rs 10.31 crore.

The project is being funded under the World Bank's Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

The students of this degree college hailed the step taken by the UT administration.

Although, all educational institutions are closed across Kashmir Valley but the construction work is in full swing as government has eased lockdown restrictions.