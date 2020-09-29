JandK govt upgrading education infrastructure in Anantnag

In a bid to make education system stronger in Jammu and Kashmir, UT administration has started upgrading the educational infrastructure at Government Degree College Bijbehara of Anantnag in South Kashmir.
Construction of 11 additional classroom blocks and two common halls are at full swing.
The construction work on the ground floor of the block has been completed and shuttering for laying of floor slab on 1st floor is underway.
The project work is being executed by PWD RandB department at a cost of Rs 10.31 crore.
The project is being funded under the World Bank's Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project.
The students of this degree college hailed the step taken by the UT administration.
Although, all educational institutions are closed across Kashmir Valley but the construction work is in full swing as government has eased lockdown restrictions.
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
A Kashmir-based podcast offers a platform to youngsters to connect with the locals of the Valley. The podcast 'Mashq Talks' empowers young talent to harness creativity. The 'Mashq Talks' podcast series is an episodic series of digital audio or video files. Its aim is to connect young Kashmiris to the world through digital media. Founder Umar Nisar said, "I tried to offer Kashmir, its own 'Ted Talks' and I started an initiative and named it 'Mashq Talks'. It is as same as 'Ted Talks'. We started a podcast through which we targeted 100 Kashmiri influencers and featured them. Kashmir has abundance of talent but at the same time, they lack platform." A writer Sulah Shabir said, "Their intention is to bring youth from the Valley in front. If I talk about myself, I have been writing for last 6 years but I am in limelight for last 6 months. This happened because we don't know how to reach to the audience through our talent. We have lots of talent but no exposure and this is our biggest drawback as our social and political situation are not well. This podcast is a big initiative."
In order to deal with the ongoing pandemic, health authorities converted Trauma hospital into a COVID-19 facility for positive patients, particularly pregnant women are benefitted through this. The construction of the Trauma hospital at Bijbehara was recently completed under PM Package. Before being made operational, healthcare facility converted into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital. The health authorities have fixed at least 100 beds at the facility to deal with the prevailing situation
In order to improve medical facilities in underserved areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory administration is upgrading the Sub District Hospital (SDH) at Bijbehara in Anantnag district. The construction is in full swing to accommodate more patients. Work on 50-bed new building with modern facilities is being undertaken at the cost of Rs 14 crore. The project is being executed by J-K Police Housing Corporation. The basement of the building will consist of a general laboratory with a blood storage unit along with a waiting and toilet facility. It will also have an X-Ray with ultrasound/ECG facility. The ground floor shall comprise of emergency, emergency ward, minor OT, D section, injection room, resuscitation room and OPD area comprising 6 numbers of OPDs. Besides, the first floor shall consist of an operation theatre with six bed post-operative ward and three other wards for the patients. Locals lauded the government for the up-gradation as the present limited space is not enough for the increasing flow of patients.
Devotees of the Kashmir valley celebrated annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali with full religious zeal and fervour. The shrine is situated in Khanpora area of Baramulla. Large numbers of devotees flocked to the shrine to offer prayers and to recite holy Quran. The district administration has issued Covid guidelines under which this festival or Urs was celebrated.
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at World Bank Annual Meetings Virtual Event said the private companies with research institutes are expediting trials of vaccine candidates. "To address present and future challenges, public health research agenda for COVID-19 has been escalated to advance the development of an affordable vaccine as well as ensure its equal distribution. Our private companies in partnership with foreign and domestic research institutes are expediting trials of their vaccine candidates. We also plan to leverage an integrated IT platform for managing vaccine distribution," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Giving a boost to education for girls, a 100-bed girls hostel is coming up in Bantooru village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming hostel will be handed over to the Union Territory..
Search operation is underway in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces conducted search operation in Marhama Sangam area after terrorists fired upon them. Security of locals is being..