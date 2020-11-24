Police forcefully remove migrants from central Paris square in 'shocking' scene
France's interior minister called the images of police forcefully removing migrants from the Place de la République "shocking".
Perpetual Music: Rolando Villazón and Renaud Capuçon mesmerise in ParisPerpetual Music: Rolando Villazón and Renaud Capuçon mesmerise in Paris
'Shocking': Police criticised over dismantling of Paris migrant camp"They are too violent," sobbed Shahbuddin, a 34-year-old Afghan as he put a grey beanie back on his head after being forced out of his tent. "We just want a roof."View on euronews
Clashes as police clear new Paris migrant campClashes broke out late on Monday as police clearing out a new migrant camp in Paris' Place de la Republique scuffled with demonstrators.