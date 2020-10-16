Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy due in court on corruption charges

Global  
 

The former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is due to appear in court on corruption charges that could see him go to jail for up to ten years if proven.


Along with his lawyer, Sarkozy, accused of corruption, faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of 1 million euros.

 The trial of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling has been suspended Monday less than two hours after it started, to..
WorldView: Nigeria's deadly crackdown, U.K. COVID restrictions, and more global headlines

 The Nigerian Army admits giving soldiers live ammunition during protests in October. A pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong is in custody. Former French..
The former French President Nikolas Sarkozy is due to appear in court on corruption charges that...
Corruption trial suspended for former French president Sarkozy

The corruption trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was suspended after less than two...
An heiress, a judge and a job: France's Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Monday accused of trying to bribe a judge...
France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption [Video]

France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is standing trial in Paris on corruption charges.

The former French President Nikolas Sarkozy is due to appear in court on corruption charges that could see him go to jail for up to ten years if proven.View on euronews

