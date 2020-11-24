Rescuing a Stray Kitten at McDonald's

We saw a stray kitten in the McDonald's parking lot and decided to try and help it.

We spent an hour and a half the first night trying to gain its trust.

He jumped into the sewer and we went home.

We thought about him all night and went back the next day around the same time.

After a while, he decides to get in the crate.

We took him home and worked with him for hours each night.

He finally let us pet him.

We named him Donald because we found him at McDonald’s.