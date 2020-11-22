Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England's lockdown will be lifted on December 2 to be replaced by a multi-tier system "tougher" than the one rolled out in October.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019 What will be allowed in the new tier system?



Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus inEngland through the winter. Here is what will and will not be allowed undereach tier. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970 British PM says 'escape route in sight' from pandemic Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on screen during a coronavirus news conference with Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard, right,..

WorldNews 7 hours ago Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970