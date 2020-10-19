Global  
 

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Video Credit: Euronews English
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.


Chris Christie Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

New Jersey New Jersey State of the United States of America

American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

