US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Trump Administration Allows Transition Process To Begin Bofta Yiman reports President Trump has vowed to move full speed ahead with his legal battle to overturn the election results.

A non-traditional transition



The agency in charge of ascertainment has decided to move forward with funding the transition process so it can begin. Trump has directed his team to cooperate on the transition, but vows to keep up.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:48 Published 15 hours ago