US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.
President Trump is still refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United...
The outreach effort contrasts Trump and his allies, who, according to reports, have been making the...
Concerned that President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results is hurting the...
A non-traditional transition
The agency in charge of ascertainment has decided to move forward with funding the transition process so it can begin. Trump has directed his team to cooperate on the transition, but vows to keep up..
