Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves

Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced the deal with the right-handed pitcher.

The club also signed a one-year, $11 million deal with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly last week.

Morton's deal is the largest free agent contract of the offseason so far.

The Tampa Bay Rays declined their option to retain the 37-year-old pitcher for the same amount.

Morton won a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Since that same year, Morton is 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA in 97 starts.

He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

According to 'USA Today,' his 47 wins since 2017 are the sixth most in baseball