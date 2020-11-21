Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves

Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves

Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced the deal with the right-handed pitcher.

The club also signed a one-year, $11 million deal with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly last week.

Morton's deal is the largest free agent contract of the offseason so far.

The Tampa Bay Rays declined their option to retain the 37-year-old pitcher for the same amount.

Morton won a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Since that same year, Morton is 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA in 97 starts.

He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

According to 'USA Today,' his 47 wins since 2017 are the sixth most in baseball


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton signs one-year, $15 million deal with the Braves

Right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Braves, the club...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


Charlie Morton signs with Atlanta on a one-year deal

Considered an option for both the Mets and Yankees, Morton returns to Atlanta for $15 million.
Newsday - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


Sources: Morton, Braves agree to 1 year, $15M

Charlie Morton is heading back to the Braves, agreeing to a one-year, $15 million deal, sources told...
ESPN - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal [Video]

Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal

Former Celtics All-Star heads to Charlotte on a large 4-year deal

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 00:53Published