Cranberry Pecan Recipe by Cane River Pecan Company

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 weeks ago

Store if you want back to the ocean spray cranberries very simple.

You put him in a strainer you washer in the meantime you boil eight cups of water and a cup of water a couple water to cover sugar together and you let that result you put your cranberries inside.

Once it comes to another boil you added this is what makes it really special.

You one one half what the orange juice are orange in the in the ball or any out source man.

Happy ward people's brooks the rhine with the right.

You take it honeycrisp apple cut it in half chop it up with that.

Read.

Six and a tablespoon of flows inside.

A oh my gosh this is the a spice back mate she's bought.

A white spoiler.

You take it all out after about ten minutes and right before you let it cool you put some roasted cane river cons in there.

Can you put it all last.

Container inputting your fridge writer.

For overnight and it's ready.

To cinnamon cloves consul.

All very simple.

Three in new iberia in the historic district and right here on main street we've had people come in all day long they're fine hi i'm on your mind pralines everything.

And it looks nice.