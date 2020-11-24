Top 10 Freddie Mercury Performances
Top 10 Freddie Mercury Performances
He was one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time.
He was also an LGBTQ icon.
Above all, though, he was an incredible performer who thrived on stage.
For this list, we'll be looking at live Freddie Mercury performances with Queen and taking into account the uniqueness of the performance and its cultural impact.
Our countdown includes Saturday Night Live (1982), Queen Live in Rio (1985), Live Aid 1985, and more!