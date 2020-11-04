Global  
 

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


