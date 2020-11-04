Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat vaccine news fueled a global stock market rally.
On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%