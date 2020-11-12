Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On COVID In NYC
Gov.
Cuomo gives another update on state's coronavirus response in New York City.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives COVID UpdateGovernor Andrew Cuomo held a news conference to discuss the state's coronavirus response as New York City was poised to announce public schools were switching to all-remote learning.
Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine UpdateNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private GatheringsWith COVID cases rising in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing new restrictions. It goes for bars, restaurants, gyms and even private gatherings in your own home; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.