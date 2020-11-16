Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Showcase Their Friendship In 'Monster' BTS

Nearly one week after dropping their collab "Monster", Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are giving their fans an intimate look at the process behind the song's music video.

Shawn Mendes has finally confirmed who is “Monster” collaborator is! The 22-year-old musician...

Shawn Mendes is joining Justin Bieber on stage! The 22-year-old “Wonder” singer took to the stage...

It’s finally out! After months of teasing, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes released their collab...