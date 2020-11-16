|
|
|
Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Showcase Their Friendship In 'Monster' BTS
Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Showcase Their Friendship In 'Monster' BTS
Nearly one week after dropping their collab "Monster", Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are giving their fans an intimate look at the process behind the song's music video.
