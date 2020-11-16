Global  
 

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Showcase Their Friendship In 'Monster' BTS

Nearly one week after dropping their collab "Monster", Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are giving their fans an intimate look at the process behind the song's music video.


