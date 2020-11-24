Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Some mall operators are even offering Zoom calls with Santa instead of in-person visits.

While the pandemic won't keep Santa Claus from making an appearance at the mall or at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, don't count on touching Santa, hugging Santa, or having the kids sit on his lap this year.

Chico Marketplace Santa will see kids from behind plexiglass

Santa in the mall looks different this year.

This is the new workshop... there are different options to see santa.

They have alarge workshop table..

And santa will be on one side of the table..

And the visitor will be on the other side.

There is plexy glass on the table to add an extra layer of protection... the general manager told action news now they can remove the glass for the picture if the parents want.

<"we will only have about five or six families in the space and everyone else will wrap around.

To avoid lines you can check in and they will give you a call and you can come back for yourphoto and we are offering virtual visits and those will be done outside the normal hours."

Shelton explained you can get a recording of the video chat with santa.

She says they are just trying to give people options and make it as safe as possible.