Midmorning With Aundrea - November 24, 2020 (Part 1)

(Part 1 of 4) With the number of cases of COVID-19 skyrocketing, many families are choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving using technology instead of in-person visits.



Thanksgiving will thanksgiving will look a lot different this year at the dinner table because of covid19.

And with cases continuing to increase here in the state, some families are relying on technology to see their loved ones this holiday.

Wcbi's bobby martinez talked with one family who will spend this thanksgiving together - from a distance..

Covid19.... "we see how real i is.."

Bringing families much closer..

Sot - everlyn johnson - starkville "we've learned t pay more attention and treasure simple things.... we've had a lot more time for ourselves... we appreciate each other because we know a lot of families have had big losses in the middle of this.."

And with thanksgiving just around the corner and cases of covid 19 on the rise... families are faced with a tough decision about gathering this thanksgiving..

Sot - sanford johnson - clarksdale "we've had famil members who gotten the coronavirus and had to deal with it.

Fortunately we haven't had a family member pass away, but we have had family members who got really sick, like spent a lot of time in the hospital.

Knowing how bad things are..

That was a consideration."

As for terrence johnson, who lives in milton massachusetts... sot - terrence johnson - milton, massachusetts "it's tough al around.

We've had that conversation with our kids earlier about how we weren't going to be able to make the trip.

And you know of course they are sad because all they talk about as soon as fall starts is when are we going to mississippi when are we going to get to see grandma and pa when are we going to get to see our cousins."

And keeping these gatherings to a minimum is encouraged by the mississippi department of health who took to social media thursday with the safest ways to celebrate the holiday..

But to grandpa wc johnson..

Not seeing his grandkids this thanksgiving is weighing heavy on him..

So reminiscing on the good ole times is helping him get through..

Sot - wc johnson - starkville "they would lov to have pa put them up in the pantry out there in the front yard.

They like to climb in a tree.

The oldest little granddaughter will go way up high and the next grandson will come a little bit higher and the two smaller ones will stay down low but they ask me to lift them up."

Johnson says the family is hoping things get back to normal soon, and he hopes by next thanksgiving, the whole family gather in the same place.

Area churches come together to feed dozens of families in the community.

ÉÉ during the season of giving,columbus churches held a thanksgiving dinner celebration.

ÉÉ this year, folks honored one of the event organizers, torrance joseph pre-ster who passed away unexpectedly this year.

ÉÉ pre-ster's mother, minister eve pre- ster ,says her son was known to push the community forward with events to help give back.

ÉÉ the family hopes torrance's work in the community will have a lasting impact.

ÉÉ and in lee county, members of one church are trying to make sure no one goes hungry on thanksgiving week.

The anchor church is hosting two outreaches this week to help needy families across the area.

Monday, the church's "servant's hear food pantry" handed out food boxes.

Thirty to sixty pound boxes of food were distributed and on thanksgiving day, free thanksgiving lunches will be available at the church, or the meals can be delivered.

While some cities and towns have cancelled community dinners and other traditional thanksgiving week outreaches, church members say the need this year is too great to cancel.

He has made a name for himself as an actor, producer and now studio head.

But for many people who live in the atlanta area, tyler perry is more than a name.

He is a giver.

Iyani hughes explains.

For hours -- nat of cars honking hundreds of cars lined the streets of southwest atlanta..

Hoping to be 1 of the 5,000 people to recieve free thanksgiving goodies from tyler perry studios.

Brandi bay, recieved box tc: 09:23:42:14 "i got up at 630, go here about 7 and i was in line for about two hours on the highway."

For some -- the wait was worth it -- nat of her unboxing the goods after recieving their box filled with a plethora of items to make a thanksgiving meal plus a $25 gift card to kroger.

Tc: 09:22:42:28 "so tyler perry.

Thank you for the gift card.."

Due to the pandemic, the giveaway was "drive thrug only" -- mask required.

While most had a fairly smooth ride to the studio gates, those without a car..

Terry mcgroom, recieved box tc: a1 08:54:52:15 "we had a littl issue with people not having a car..

And being able to get a box but we sent the young lady out here to fix that for us and she was ble to get us a box."

In a year packed with hardships and setbacks, people were just grateful for any kind of blessing, especially in time for the holidays.

Tc: 09:12:57:00 "im gonna use i for my family so..

Thank you!"

Tc: a1 08:55:44:24 "i am grateful.

Appreciate you tyler perry."

Reporting in southwest atlanta, yani hughes - cbs46 news.

