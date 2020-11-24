Transporting a Miniature Horse in a Denali

Occurred on October 2, 2020 / Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "Picking up our new miniature horse Miss 2020.

She was so tiny I did not have the heart to put her in the horse trailer alone.

We decided to put her in our GMC Yukon XL DENALI.

As we started our trip back home the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X came on the radio and we started recording her riding in style listening to the music.

It was meant to be!

We had waited for 4 months to bring her home.

We purchased her after we had suddenly lost her half brother which we had owned for 4 years."