Midmorning With Aundrea - November 24, 2020 (Part 3)
Sam smith's first two albums were multi-platinum hits, peaking at number one and two on the charts in the u-s and the u-k.
The singer's emotional and revealing music has earned four grammys, an oscar and a golden globe.
Smith, who identifies as non- binary and uses Áthey-themÁ pronouns, told us their third record explores a whole new side of Áthemself.Á mason: "first o all, sam, how are you doing?"
Smith: "i'm good, i' good.
// it's been hard few months.
I can't lie.
It's been a hard few months.
We're in lockdown here again."
Narr: sam smith has performed just one live concert during the pandemic& at abbey road studios last month, to promote their new album, love goes.
Mason: "how muc do you miss performing?"
Smith: "i miss it lot.
I really do.
It's be really hard to bring out a record and not sing these songs with my fans and in front of my fans."
Mason: "it feel like in some ways like that you found new parts of your voice."
Smith: "yeah, yeah completely."
// "i always having vocal lessons and trying to learn more and more as a singer.
So hopefully i'm getting better."
Mason: "you're stil taking vocal lessons, really?"
Smith: "yeah, yeah stevie wonder said he still has vocal lessons all the time.
And when i read that, i was like, there's no excuse."
Narr: the british artist broke out in 2014, behind the international smash, "stay wit me" smith : "it's really har to explain where i come from actually."
Narr: smith was just 22 when we met that year, in their hometown of great chisell, about an hour from london&for cbs sunday morning: smith: "i have suc lovely memories of that day.
It was a wonderful day."
Narr: we walked the same country roads smith wandered as a teenager, wearing headphones & listening to beyonce: smith : "yeah, this is m spot.
And i got my first ever job in a news agency over there."
Mason: "how di you happen to pick this spot?"
Smith: "i don't kno its just something about listening to music and looking at that."
Narr: even then, smith told me, they had a plan smith : "plan was to mov to london and become a famous singer."
Mason: "workin out remarkably well."
Smith: "yeah.
Narr: six years later, the singer says success has been a challenge: mason: "what's th hardest part about it?"
Smith: "the hardes part has been the fame."// "you s where i grew up, you went there.
I grew up in a village with no access to queer people and queer spaces until i was 19, 20.
So a lot of my growing up was as a gay person and a queer person has happened in front of people."
Music: love goes narr: it all came to head last year.
Smith: "2019 for m was a fight with my mental health.
For the first time ever, i started to get panic attacks and, you know, feeling anxiety.
And i think that's because i was facing it really for the first time."
Music: another one narr: smith was facing a realization...and came out as non- binary& mason: "to peopl who are confused: how, in the simplest terms, would you explain what it means to be non-binary?"
Smith: "quee people all around the world, we don't identify within those two places.
Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life, and i just don't feel like, it's so hard to explain.
I just feel like myself, i.
I don't feel like a man, basically."
Narr: that september, smith announced on instagram: "i am changing m pronouns to they/them after a lifetime of being at war with my gender i've decided to embrace myself for who i am."
Mason: "would yo say it took courage to do this?"
Smith: "i honestly, can't express to enough people how much courage its taken&" // " wasn't prepared for the amount of ridicule.
And bullying, really, that i've experienced."
Mason: "you're stil being bullied?"
Smith: "yeah, i mean honestly, the the the comments and the the types of things that i have to answer and walk through every day is very, very intense."
Music: "so serious : "put your hand in the air, if you sometimes ever get sad like me&" narr: but in life, and in song, sam smith says, they're fighting through it: mason: "how's tha fight going?"
Smith: "it's goin better now, so much better."//"aft being able to talk about my gender expression, i feel such a weight has been lifted."
Mason: "do yo regret at times being a public figure?"
Smith: "sometimes yeah, for sure.
But then when i do feel that type of regret, i always come back to music and how i feel at the basis of all this, people hopefully still want to hear me sing and i still love singing.
So that's what gets me through all of it."
Mason: "wel you're singing better than ever."
Smith: 'aw, thank you."
