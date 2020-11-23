Katy Perry Gave Her First Postpartum Performance at the AMAs, and It Was So Emotional
She teamed up with another famous songwriter to bring "Only Love" to life.
Katy Perry Dedicated Her AMAs Performance to Her DadAnd she wore a Canadian tuxedo.
Katy Perry dedicates American Music Awards performance to her dadKaty Perry paid tribute to her father Maurice Keith Hudson as she made her first performance since giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night..
2020 AMAs: The Only Wrap Up You Need to Watch | Billboard NewsBTS makes the ARMY proud, The Weeknd gives an electric performance and Megan Thee Stallion shows off all ‘Body’ in a new debut act. The 2020 AMAs took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 22)...