Bindi Irwin finds unwanted guests inside her laundry

Binidi Irwin’s pregnancy announcementtwo months ago hasn’t stopped the 22-year-oldfrom exploring wildlife and documentingher adventures on Instagram.But while doing her laundry in therural outback of Queensland, Australia,she made a very disturbing discovery.“This was a first!” she wrotein the video’s caption.After pulling clothes off the clothing line,Irwin realized that an enormous family ofmoths had moved into a pair of shorts.Queensland has seen an uptick in moths recentlybecause of a very specific weather pattern.Australia was experiencing a series ofdroughts followed by a period of lotsof rain.

The resulting humidity hasattracted moths and butterflies.Moths are drawn to dark and warmspaces and do gravitate towardunwashed clothing that may havetraces of body oils or food residue.Regardless of the reason why Irwin’sshorts were infested with moths, peoplewere very grossed out.“I would take the L.

Those pants aretheirs now.

Then I would leave and neverreturn,” another person added