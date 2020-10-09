Tupelo Boys & Girls Club helping keep students active during holiday break

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Mississippi opened its doors for students who are out of school for the thanksgiving holiday.

The kids are taking part in a variety of activities inside the club .

For some it's basketball.

Others played computer games.

Director evie storey said the kids are having a good time right now and they are doing so under strict coronavirus guidelines.

"we are following those same practices that we do each day because we were able to open back up for our summer program limiting our numbers due to covid.

But putting a lot of safety procedures in place."

Some of those safety procedures include having students space out while playing basketball, and of course, wearing a mask.

