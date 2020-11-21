Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best games to play on the Xbox Series X

Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Best games to play on the Xbox Series X
The newest Xbox is here and these games are sure to show off its new features

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X & S Deals 2020: Console Bundle Savings Listed by Consumer Walk

*The best Xbox Series X & S deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the latest console bundle, games,...
GlobeNewswire - Published

Xbox Live Black Friday 2020 Sale: Best Xbox Series X/S And Xbox One Game Deals

The Xbox Store's Black Friday 2020 sale is live now with hundreds of steep discounts on Xbox Series...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Microsoft’s Phil Spencer on launching the new Xbox

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer on launching the new Xbox The holiday season is always huge for gaming, but this year, it’s even bigger: a new console...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Narz checks out the PS5 and Xbox Series S and interviews some of the best talent in the fighting game scene [Video]

Narz checks out the PS5 and Xbox Series S and interviews some of the best talent in the fighting game scene

We talk to Capcom Cup World Champion MenaRD, pro League of Legends player Aphromoo, and check out both next gen consoles on this episode of The Power Up.

Credit: The Power Up x Complex     Duration: 01:26Published
Xbox Series X review, Capcom data breach, new console games reviewed [Video]

Xbox Series X review, Capcom data breach, new console games reviewed

This week:- We do a quick review of the Xbox Series X- We talk about the Capcom data breach and what has been compromised- We do a quick review of the newly launched games, mainly: Spiderman Miles..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 07:07Published
Top 20 Gifts For Gamers That They Will Actually Like [Video]

Top 20 Gifts For Gamers That They Will Actually Like

Get something special for the gamer in your life this holiday season! For this list, we’ll be looking at solid gifts centered around video games.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:53Published