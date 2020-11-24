An Ohio high school football season that won't soon be forgotten | High School Insider, 11/24/20

No one will soon forget this unique Ohio high school football season.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association conducted the remaining six state football finals this past weekend in Massillon.

Those games moved to Stark County from Franklin County after a health advisory was issued by the Franklin County Department of Health and the Columbus Department of Health about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items.[0].image.alt High School Insider 16x9 2020 FS LogoPorter.jpg By: Mike DyerPosted at 2:45 PM, Nov 24, 2020 and last updated 2:45 PM, Nov 24, 2020 No one will soon forget this unique Ohio high school football season.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association conducted the remaining six state football finals this past weekend in Massillon.

Those games moved to Stark County from Franklin County after a health advisory was issued by the Franklin County Department of Health and the Columbus Department of Health about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent Stories from wcpo.com The pandemic has also significantly impacted college football recruiting.

The NCAA Division I Council recently extended the dead period to April 15.

ScoutingOhio.com director Mark Porter joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss this memorable season and how recruiting has been impacted as the NCAA early signing period draws near on Dec.

16.

More at wcpo.com/highschoolinsider