US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last?

In March, the US Federal Reserve's lowering of interest rates fueled a housing boom.

According to Business Insider, the Federal Housing Finance Agency says that the explosion shows no signs of subsiding.

A seasonally adjusted index of prices rose 1.7% in September from the prior month, and prices jumped 7.8% from their year-ago period.

Mortgage rates hit their thirteenth record-low of the year last week.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate fell to 2.72% from 2.84%.