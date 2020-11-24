Covid: What can and should you do this Christmas?
How you and your family can celebrate Christmas and minimise the spread of coronavirus.
On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violenceA good Samaritan in Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats has started a foundation that feeds dozens of locals whose lives have been ravaged by local gang violence and poverty.
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - IIINot even the A List is important enough to escape the clutches of Covid 19. Let’s see who caught it.
Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay HomeHere in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.