Covid: What can and should you do this Christmas?

Covid: What can and should you do this Christmas?

Covid: What can and should you do this Christmas?

How you and your family can celebrate Christmas and minimise the spread of coronavirus.


Coronavirus covid-19: 11 tips to surviving a Covid Christmas

Coronavirus covid-19: 11 tips to surviving a Covid Christmas This Christmas I was supposed to go home. Home to the place I grew up. Home to where the lemons grow...
New Zealand Herald - Published

'Recipe for regret': PM's COVID Christmas bubble plans come under fire

'Recipe for regret': PM's COVID Christmas bubble plans come under fire Boris Johnson's COVID Christmas plans for the country have come under fire from all sides.
Sky News - Published

Thousands of 'symptom free' city uni students Covid tested before Christmas

Thousands of 'symptom free' city uni students Covid tested before Christmas Universities in Birmingham are embarking on mass Covid testing ahead of the Christmas getaway to...
Tamworth Herald - Published


On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence [Video]

On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence

A good Samaritan in Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats has started a foundation that feeds dozens of locals whose lives have been ravaged by local gang violence and poverty.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - III [Video]

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - III

Not even the A List is important enough to escape the clutches of Covid 19. Let’s see who caught it.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home [Video]

Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home

Here in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published