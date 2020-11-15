Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?
Video Credit:
Wochit News
- Duration: 00:46s - Published
6 minutes ago
Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?
Having grudgingly green-lit the peaceful transfer of power, President Donald Trump is now perfectly poised to proceed with a parade of pardons.
Trump has already commuted the sentence of his informal
adviser Roger Stone.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
President Trump Pardons Turkey Named Corn This could be you, Joe Exotic -- President Trump just issued his first lame-duck pardon ... sparing a feathered friend from ending up on someone's Thanksgiving..
TMZ.com
22 minutes ago
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn' U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Melania Trump is in the news these day amid reports that she is planning to divorce US President...
Zee News - Published
1 week ago
According to Rudy Giuliani one of Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell, has ceased to be part of team...
HNGN - Published
1 day ago
BAGHDAD -- Iran has instructed allies across the Middle East to be on high alert and avoid provoking...
WorldNews - Published
3 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Trump’s Last (Turkey) Pardon Corn and Cob now have the dubious honor of joining racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza on the list of those President Donald Trump has pardoned. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:58 Published 44 minutes ago
Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 3 hours ago