Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?

Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?

Having grudgingly green-lit the peaceful transfer of power, President Donald Trump is now perfectly poised to proceed with a parade of pardons.

Trump has already commuted the sentence of his informal adviser Roger Stone.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The Internet Mocks Donald Trump After Telling GOP to Listen to Randy Quaid's Election Demand | THR News [Video]

The Internet Mocks Donald Trump After Telling GOP to Listen to Randy Quaid's Election Demand | THR News

Donald Trump was roundly mocked on social media Tuesday morning after he inexplicably began sharing days-old tweets from Randy Quaid, who called for a 2020 election do-over.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

President Trump Pardons Turkey Named Corn

 This could be you, Joe Exotic -- President Trump just issued his first lame-duck pardon ... sparing a feathered friend from ending up on someone's Thanksgiving..
TMZ.com
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn' [Video]

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House

 This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.
 
USATODAY.com

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist and convicted felon

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump vs Ivanka Trump net worth: The whopping fortunes of Trump's wife and daughter

Melania Trump is in the news these day amid reports that she is planning to divorce US President...
Zee News - Published

Rudy Giuliani Says Sidney Powell is not Part of Trump’s Legal Team Anymore

Rudy Giuliani Says Sidney Powell is not Part of Trump’s Legal Team Anymore According to Rudy Giuliani one of Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell, has ceased to be part of team...
HNGN - Published

Iran says don't give Trump any excuse

Iran says don't give Trump any excuse BAGHDAD -- Iran has instructed allies across the Middle East to be on high alert and avoid provoking...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Last (Turkey) Pardon [Video]

Trump’s Last (Turkey) Pardon

Corn and Cob now have the dubious honor of joining racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza on the list of those President Donald Trump has pardoned.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:58Published
President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House [Video]

President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House

This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:34Published
Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge [Video]

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published