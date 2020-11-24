All about All of Me Is Illustrated: Stories by Ray Bradbury and Tattoos by Today's Artists

All of Me Is Illustrated is the first book to feature Ray Bradbury's treasured stories "The Illustrated Man" and "The Illustrated Woman" together alongside the most stunning tattooed bodies of today.

With an introduction by collector and tattoo scholar Anna Felicity Friedman, the result is a book that showcases masters of their craft.