2 NYPD Officers Shot In Springfield Gardens, Queens
Two police officers were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic violence call in Queens; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Officials Discuss Shooting Of 2 NYPD Officers In QueensMayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea held a news conference to discuss the shooting of two police officers in Queens.
