Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reuniteover the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations haveagreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Thetemporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubblefrom December 23 to 27.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus. She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.
Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions are to be imposed on a third ofcouncil areas - with Nicola Sturgeon insisting moving to Level 4 would helpprotect the NHS and could also give people the chance of some respite atChristmas. The First Minister described the move as “unpalatable butnecessary”, as she promised £60 million of support funding, including help foraffected businesses.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas..