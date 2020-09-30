Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
The Spending Review: what you need to know

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out the budgets for Whitehall departments onWednesday against the grim economic backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.


Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak shows no sign of turning off spending taps

 The UK's treasury chief batted away speculation Sunday that he is about to turn off the spending that has buoyed the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying..
New Zealand Herald
No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

Britons will not be able to enjoy a "normal Christmas" this year due to a second wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (November 22).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published
Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Christmas is "not going to be normal this year"but said it was "good news" England will soon be emerging from a month-longlockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

Rishi Sunak's Spending Review: Four things to look out for

The Spending Review marks the start of the chancellor's economic recovery strategy. Here's what to...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Spending review ‘to hit lowest paid and savers’

The lowest paid and savers could lose out in the Government spending review this week, according to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Sunak begins planning for a post-Covid economy

The Spending Review marks the start of the chancellor's economic recovery strategy. Here's what to...
BBC News - Published


How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is promising to put the public finances back on a“sustainable path” for the future as he prepares to unveil his first spendingreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Pandemic Revenue Falloff Threatens Redwood City Fire Station

A Redwood City budget review showed the city needs to reduce spending by about $7.7 million with the bulk of the proposed cuts are coming from the fire and police departments. Katie Nielsen reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:28Published
Baltimore IG's year-in-review uncovers millions in wasteful spending, savings

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:26Published