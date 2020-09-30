The Spending Review: what you need to know

Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."

