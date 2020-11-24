Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.
Business Insider reports that Amazon and Barnes & Nobles searches for "vaccine" bring up anti-vaxx books. Two of the top five books in “vaccine” search results on Amazon.com promote anti-inoculation theories. The first such result on Barnes & Noble is a book by Thomas Cowan, who claims the current pandemic was caused by 5G wireless technology. The US could start rolling out COVID-19 shots as early as Friday.
The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.
The Republican National Committee paid $300,000 for copies of Donald Trump Jr's new book, Liberal Privilege. The books will be given away to party donors. The Daily Beast reports that $300,000 is the largest ever paid by the RNC for books to be given away to party donors. According to Business Insider the RNC bulk purchase of Trump's last book, Triggered, helped boost its place on bestseller lists.
According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.
President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.
In today's health headlines we talk about how Pfizer's vaccine is just days away from rolling out. Other vaccines are following close behind and other nations are starting to deliver vaccinations too...
