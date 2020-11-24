Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

Seth Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in July 2016, in Washington, D.C.

Following his death, the Fox News Network and several of its personalities peddled a baseless conspiracy theory about the likely motivation for the homicide.

According to Business Insider, Fox News said Rich may have been murdered in retribution for sharing internal DNC emails with Wikileaks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily [Video]

U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily

According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as White House coronavirus adviser

 President Trump's controversial adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned from his White House post. Atlas, a former Fox News..
CBS News

Geraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now'

 Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera warned on Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera..
WorldNews

Democratic National Committee Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party

DNC Chairman Tom Perez on "The Takeout" — 6/7/19

 Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez joins Major Garrett for a conversation on impeachment, the 2020 primary debate field and more on this week's..
CBS News

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

After a month of testing on university campuses, California’s governor just announced that the state is..
The Verge

As His Term Ends, Trump Faces More Questions on Payments to His Hotel

 A civil case being pursued by the attorney general for the District of Columbia has brought renewed attention to what limits there should be on a president’s..
NYTimes.com

Major Garrett on his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the presidential transition

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to give analysis on this week's political headlines: the presidential transition,..
CBS News

Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inauguration

 Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
New Zealand Herald

Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut corners

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in..
CBS News

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Anti-Vaxx Books Top Search Lists [Video]

Anti-Vaxx Books Top Search Lists

Business Insider reports that Amazon and Barnes & Nobles searches for "vaccine" bring up anti-vaxx books. Two of the top five books in “vaccine” search results on Amazon.com promote anti-inoculation theories. The first such result on Barnes & Noble is a book by Thomas Cowan, who claims the current pandemic was caused by 5G wireless technology. The US could start rolling out COVID-19 shots as early as Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries [Video]

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book [Video]

RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

The Republican National Committee paid $300,000 for copies of Donald Trump Jr's new book, Liberal Privilege. The books will be given away to party donors. The Daily Beast reports that $300,000 is the largest ever paid by the RNC for books to be given away to party donors. According to Business Insider the RNC bulk purchase of Trump's last book, Triggered, helped boost its place on bestseller lists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election [Video]

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election

According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

WikiLeaks WikiLeaks International non-profit organisation publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media

Silencing dissent: WikiLeaks and the violation of human rights

 WikiLeaks has raised fundamental questions about human rights and free speech both in Australia and around the world – and about Australia's place in the..
WorldNews

As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went Unlearned

 Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling On June 19, 2012, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and claimed..
WorldNews

Ten Years Since WikiLeaks Published the US Diplomatic Cables

 Today is the tenth anniversary of “Cablegate” when WikiLeaks, leading a group of partner media organisations, began reporting on the contents of hundreds of..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Fox News Settles With Seth Rich's Parents For False Story Claiming Clinton Leaks

Fox News settles with parents of a slain Democratic staffer over a retracted 2017 story reporting he...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxCBC.ca


Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has reached a settlement with slain Democratic National Committee employee...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcome first child [Video]

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcome first child

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has given birth as she and fellow wrestler Seth Rollins welcomed their first child into the world.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:55Published
Becky Lynch gives birth [Video]

Becky Lynch gives birth

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has given birth as she and fellow wrestler Seth Rollins welcomed their first child into the world.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:55Published
Health Headlines - 12-7-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-7-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how Pfizer's vaccine is just days away from rolling out. Other vaccines are following close behind and other nations are starting to deliver vaccinations too...

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:25Published