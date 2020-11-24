Global  
 

Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

Seth Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in July 2016, in Washington, D.C.

Following his death, the Fox News Network and several of its personalities peddled a baseless conspiracy theory about the likely motivation for the homicide.

According to Business Insider, Fox News said Rich may have been murdered in retribution for sharing internal DNC emails with Wikileaks.

Now, Business Insider reports Rich's parents, Joel and Mary Rich, have settled with the network for an undisclosed sum.

Police say Rich was likely the victim of a botched robbery.


