Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.

Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations.

Her song “Black Parade” is nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

She also received nominations for her song with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage,” her music film, “Black is King,” and the music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”.

Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa received six nominations each.

Swift is notably nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album for her album, ‘Folklore.’.

Ricch is nominated across categories for his songs, “Rockstar” and “The Box,” including record of the year and song of the year.

Dua Lipa is nominated for record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes picked up five nominations for her solo debut.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers and Justin Bieber all received four nominations.

The Weeknd, who was predicted to be at the head of the pack, received no nominations.


