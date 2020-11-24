Global  
 

David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 05:21s - Published
David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93

David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, died Monday night at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.


