David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 05:21s - Published
2 minutes ago
David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93
David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, died Monday night at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
Remembering Former Mayor David M. Dinkins Today we honor a man who broke barriers and left a lasting mark on New York City. Mayor David Dinkins died of natural causes Monday at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93. CBS2's Marcia.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:59 Published 5 hours ago
David Dinkins, NYC's first black mayor, dead at 93 David Dinkins, who was elected New York City's first black mayor in 1989 and famously referred to the nation's largest metropolis as a "gorgeous mosaic," died Monday night at his home, sources told The.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:59 Published 5 hours ago
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 [NFA] David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only African American mayor during the 1990s, died on Monday at the age of 93, police said. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40 Published 5 hours ago